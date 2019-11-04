|
|
Martha R. Myrtle, 78, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of Bryan and Elda Bailor, both of whom preceded her in death.
She was married to the love of her life, John Myrtle, Sr., who also preceded her in death.
Martha is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Douglas Winters of Rossiter, and a son, Terry Myrtle.
She also leaves behind two granddaughters, Behka and Kayleigh Winters of Rossiter.
Martha loved to play Bingo and Skippo. She loved being a grandmother and spending time with her family.
Her funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. At the request of her family, her funeral arrangements will be private.
Condolence messages to her family can be left on the website of the funeral home at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 5, 2019