Martin Earl Snyder Jr.
1970 - 2020
Martin Earl Snyder, Jr., 49, of Punxsutawney, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
He was born in DuBois on Nov. 29, 1970, a son of Judith E. (McCracken) Buzard and the late Martin Earl Snyder, Sr. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Virgil Buzard of Punxsutawney.
Marty was a 1989 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. He served in the United States Army from 1989 to 1993. He was an Iraq War veteran.
On Sept. 4, 2000, he married the former Stephanie Ann Getch. They enjoyed 19 years of marriage and raised two beautiful children, Tanner Snyder of Indiana and Bailey Snyder, residing at home.
He owned and operated M. Snyder Trucking of Punxsutawney. He was self-employed, and work was a priority for him. He worked away from home for weeks at a time for business and missed his family. He was very dedicated to doing his best to provide a good life for his family. He loved them and wanted to be sure they were taken care of.
Everything that he did was done to perfection, from maintaining his truck and his business, to his home and lawn. He was excellent at shooting pool and could rarely be beaten. He mastered the game that he learned well from his stepdad, Virgil, and enjoyed playing in tournaments with him at the Eagles, where he was also a member. He was an inspiration to his younger brother, Chris, who always looked up to him as an example throughout their lives. He was dearly loved by all of his family and will be missed beyond measure.
In addition to his wife, Stephanie, and his mother, Judy, and stepfather Virgil Buzard, he is survived by two children, Tanner and Bailey Snyder; one brother, Christopher Michael Snyder and wife Jennifer of Altoona; and his paternal grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Snyder of DuBois.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation. The arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Marty's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20006-3517.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
