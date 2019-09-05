|
|
Mary E. "Kitty" Deitman Marshall, 95, of Butler, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Lowrie House in Butler, where she has resided for the past six years.
Born in Clymer on March 20, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Otto Deitman and Christine Anderson.
Mary was a dedicated homemaker who worked hard to raise her four sons. She enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook.
On Feb. 4, 1941, she married Carl E. Marshall, and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, Gary Marshall and wife Leslie of Oil City and Kenneth Marshall and wife Beth of Homer City; and six grandchildren, Mandy Hill and husband Matt of Purcellville, Virginia, Dan Marshall and wife Vanessa of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, Julie Virok and husband Pete of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Alex Marshall of Charlottesville, Virginia, Betsy Marshall and husband Alex Edrington of Norfolk, Virginia, and Brian Marshall and his wife Wanda of Venus. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Addie, Stella, Emory and Arleigh Hill, Samuel and Simon Virok, Lucas Marshall and Matt Marshall, and two great-great grandchildren, Michael and Ava.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 W. Park St., Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Frostburg, Jefferson County.
Online condolences and flowers may be sent to family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 6, 2019