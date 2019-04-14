Mary Geraldine (Gerry) McGinnis, 97, of Punxsutawney, died on Friday, April 12, at her home in the west end of Punxsutawney, surrounded by several of her daughters.

The daughter of Carrie Lee of Arkansas and James O'Connor of Punxsutawney, Gerry was born on Sept. 30, 1921, in Malvern, Arkansas.

She was a direct descendent of the famous Lee family of Virginia that included such notable Americans as Richard Henry Lee, Francis Lightfoot Lee, Lighthorse Harry Lee and Robert E. Lee.

On Sept. 5, 1940, she married Edward J. McGinnis, who preceded her in death in 1987. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by two brothers, James O'Connor and William O'Connor; two sons-in-law, Lawrence Luketich and William Bood; and one daughter-in-law, Wyonetta McGinnis.

Raised primarily in Arkansas, she was the last surviving graduate of the SS.C.D. High School Class of 1939. She attended Mercyhurst College in Erie, and lived her entire adult life in the west end of Punxsutawney. For many years, she worked alongside her husband at their tavern, The Midway Inn in Punxsutawney. Her life's vocation was that of mother.

Gerry is survived by six daughters, Mary Lee Bood of Mystic, Connecticut; Anne Gallite of Lewes, Delaware; Patricia McGinnis of San Francisco; Judy McGinnis of Punxsutawney; Ellen (Daniel) Vendel of Mayville, New York; and Dr. Kathleen (Jeffrey) McGinnis-Fu of Macungie, as well as one son, Edward J. McGinnis, Jr., (Marilyn) of Punxsutawney. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her family, she is survived by a chorus of angel caregivers, most of whom have provided care for her in her home for the past seven years: Denise Himes, Julie Smith, Diana Hallman, Heather Smith, Sandi Dixon, Kayla Miller and Holly Davis.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. Friends will also be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at Saints Cosmas & Damian Church in Punxsutawney, where a Funeral Mass will be officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to contribute to one of Gerry's three favorite charities: California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR), 650 Harrison St., 2nd Floor San Francisco, CA 94107 (www.canhr.org); , 501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org); or St. Anthony's Guild, 144 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001 (www.stanthonysguild.org). Friends and family may express condolences at the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home website, www.faitfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019