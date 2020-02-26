|
Mary Gladys Gearhart, 88, of Mahaffey, peacefully slipped into the presence of her Savior, Jesus, at Penn Highlands DuBois on Feb. 24, 2020.
She was the daughter of John Earl Sr. and Mary Zoe (Kauffman) Solley, born April 6, 1931, in Burnside Township.
Mary was a woman who loved God and her family. She was a member of the Susquehanna United Methodist Church until it closed and most recently was an active member of Burnside United Methodist Church, where she attended regularly, served on the Pastor Relations Committee, counted offerings and had taught Sunday School. For many years, she and Blair served on Lay Witness Weekends, sharing their stories of salvation through Jesus Christ. They also did pulpit fill as lay speakers in local churches.
Mary attended school in Patchinville. She was a homemaker who worked with Blair in his contracting business, painting and hanging wallpaper. Baking and dessert making were her passion. She shared her cakes, cookies, candy and jello salads with all to enjoy. She regularly took treats to the Mahaffey Senior Center, where she had lunch four days a week. She introduced the area to the special breakfast roll of the "Maple Walnut Wagon Wheel," which she made several of this past Christmas for family and friends. She crocheted tea towels for everyone and tied fleece blankets for family. She always had "projects."
She was a member of Bell Township Grange until it closed, where she spent many years flipping buckwheat cakes for the hunters.
She served on the Chesquehanna Medical Center Board for years. She was a very active woman.
She is survived by four children, John Gearhart and wife Isabel of Cherry Tree; Alice Baker and husband, Jeff of Philipsburg; Rev. Roy Gearhart and wife Janice of Franklin; and Jean Harkleroad of Mahaffey. She has 11 grandchildren: Shawn Gearhart and wife Tammy; Angie Renninger and husband Steve; Stacey Ellenberger and husband Ben; Shane Gearhart and fiancée Kristy Bialas; Adam Baker and wife Alyssa; Ben Baker and wife Charlie; Chad Baker and wife Haley; Emily Hill and husband Matt; Bethany Gearhart; Morgan Straw and husband Andrew; and Anna Rodgers and husband Hunter; 16 great-grandchildren, the most recent born on the day of her passing; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Doris Solley, Dona Gearhart and Rose Curry, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Blair D. Gearhart, whom she married Dec. 24, 1948; son Blair D. "Buddy" Gearhart Jr. in 1962; brothers Clyde Yingling, Jess Yingling, Jacob Yingling, Randolph Yingling, James Solley, John Solley Jr., Robert Solley, Melvin Solley and Lawrence Solley; and sisters Betty and two infants, Arminda Kathryne and Mary Anna.
Family and friends will be received Saturday, Feb. 29, from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale. Private interment will be at Burnside Cemetery, Burnside. Everyone is invited to a celebration of Mary's life at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Calvary Evangelical Church, 2922 Sylvis Rd., Cherry Tree, PA 15724.
Memorial gifts can be given to the Burnside United Methodist Church, c/o Diana Rorabaugh, 307 Glenn Rd., LaJose, PA 15753.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020