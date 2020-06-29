Mary J. Frye
1954 - 2020
Mary J. Frye, 65, of Marion Center, peacefully passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.
She was born Nov. 1, 1954, to Joseph and Marie (Tierney) Rupert in Indiana.
Mary attended the Bethany Chapel Church in Marion Center.
Throughout her life, Mary volunteered for various organizations throughout the surrounding area.
She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and 18 grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Frye, Marion Center; two sons, Shawn Frye and wife Melinda, Punxsutawney, and Jay Frye, Marion Center; four daughters, Michelle Brooks, Pittsburgh, Krissy Frye, Creekside, Dawn Frye, New Hampshire, and Tina Frye, Marion Center; 18 grandchildren; two brothers, John Rupert and wife Deb, Marion Center, and Ken Tierney; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Brian King officiating at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
