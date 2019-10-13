Home

Mary Jane (Canton) Clark


1945 - 2019
Mary Jane (Canton) Clark Obituary
Mary Jane (Canton) Clark, 74, of Reynoldsville, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, while a patient of Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
She was born on April 10, 1945, to the late Samuel and Anna (Sabarich) Canton in Punxsutawney.
Mary Jane graduated from Punxsutawney High School as a member of the class of 1963. After high school, she went on to complete the EMT training program.
Mary Jane married Dennis Paul Clark at the St. Adrian Catholic Church in DeLancey on Sept. 7, 1968; Dennis survives her.
Mary Jane spent her working life as an executive secretary for the Reynoldsville Chamber of Commerce. She also spent a good amount of time working as a volunteer EMT for the Reynoldsville Ambulance Company, where she was always quick to help in every way that she could. Her support of the Reynoldsville Ambulance Company extended past her active work with them.
She was a long time member of the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Reynoldsville, serving as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a long-time and devoted supporter of the Pro-Life Movement, attending many events organized by them. She extended her caring nature using her Newfoundland dogs, with whom she would visit the nursing homes in the area, allowing them to act as emotional support dogs.
Mary Jane was a kind, loving and giving person above all else; she would do anything for those in need, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her selfless attitude allowed her to be compassionate by nature. This, combined with her strong faith in God, created a truly beautiful personality that was observed and appreciated by all. Mary Jane will be missed by her many friends and family.
In addition to her husband, Dennis, she is survived by one son, Jason (Debbie) Clark of Spartanburg, South Carolina; one brother, Ronald (Margie) Canton of DeLancey; one nephew, Gerald Canton of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; one niece; Gina Canton of Canfield, Ohio; and three granddaughters, Asia, Isabel and Alexandra Clark.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in passing by one son, Gregory M. Clark, and one brother, Joseph Canton.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 607 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Father William Barron. Interment will take place at the St. Mary's Cath-olic Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson County.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Oct. 14, 2019
