Mary Jane Holeva, 82 of Rossiter, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born June 26, 1937, to George and Mary (Pluchinsky) Mesanko in Adrian.
Mary Jane was a member of Church of the Resurrection in Rossiter. She enjoyed her dogs, Fifi and Coco, crocheting, crossword and word search puzzles, painting her fingernails, feeding birds, deer and watching wildlife. She was proud of raising her seven boys, and most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by seven sons, Andrew P. Holeva and wife Sue of Reynoldsville, Robert M. Holeva of Rossiter, John R. Holeva of Punxsutawney, James M. Holeva and wife Kim of Rossiter, William J. Holeva of Rossiter, Dennis E. Holeva and wife Jamie of Punxsutawney, and Thomas E. Holeva of Rossiter; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Mesanko of DeLancey; and a cousin, Edward Chesnoka of Rossiter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew M. Holeva; a son, George Michael Holeva; grandson John Paul Holeva; a great-grandson, Declan David Wachob; two sisters, Dolores Poy and Sister Catherine Ann, RSM; and a brother, George Mesanko Jr.
Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Rossiter, with Fr. Rev. James Morley as celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Rossiter. Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019