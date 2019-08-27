|
|
Mary Jane "Sam" Kerr, 60, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1959, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Dean Howard Kerr and Luva Mae (Reese) Kerr.
Sam was an independent, strong woman who loved her daughter, Maxi, immensely. She worried about taking care of Maxi and others right up to the end of her life; it was her nature.
Prior to her illness, she spent her spare time going to yard sales and making crafts. She loved spending time with her family and was especially passionate about sewing many things and clothes for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary "Sam" is survived by her daughter, Maxi Marie Pennington from Marchand; two grandchildren, Zachery Dean Wyant and Harlie Madison Test; two great-grandchildren, Kaylynn Noel Wyant and Robert Dean Wyant; one sister, Sharon Kerr of Punxsutawney; two brothers, Donald Kerr of Creekside and Kenneth Kerr of Punxsutawney; and two nieces, two nephews and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Deanna Wilt.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., officiated by her nephew, Matthew Wilt. Interment will be at Northpoint Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019