Mary Jane Sutter, 78, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with dementia.
She was born Jan. 5, 1942, to Kenneth and Margaret (Hurst) Hinton in New York.
Mary Jane was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and Gigi, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She was known and loved by so many. She worked at International Jensen most of her life. She was retired from Walmart. Mary Jane enjoyed baking and cooking for everyone, crocheting, and especially her job as the greeter at Walmart.
She is survived by three daughters and a son: Sherry Phillips and fiancé Barry, Beth Shaffer and fiancé Louie, Jimmy Filler and wife Robin, all of Punxsutawney, and Val Filler of DuBois; seven grandchildren, Eddie Phillips and wife Kelly, Mark Shaffer, Heather Ramarge and husband Tom, Kayla Smith and husband Justin, Seairra Rudolph and husband Chad, Amber Reitz and husband George and Dylan Filler and wife Meghen; 10 great-grandchildren, Madison, Kylee, Emma, Finnlee, Paige, Kennadi, Avery, Easton, Liam and expecting Elena; three sisters, Pat Bowser, Alice Rend and Margie Loncaric; a brother, Leroy O'Harra; and close family friend Paula Gregory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 13 years Leeland (Lee) Sutter, great-grandson Kayden and sister Kathy.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery.
