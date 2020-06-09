Mary Jean Druschel Szakelyhidi, 94, of Harmony, passed away June 3, 2020, at Creek Meadows Guest Haus.
Born Aug. 15, 1925, in Harmony, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. Druschel and Mary (Genner) (Druschel) Davies.
Mary Jean was a member of St. Peter's Reformed Church, Zelienople, and a life-long member of Historic Harmony. She was a graduate of Zelienople High School and attended Thiel College. In her younger years, she enjoyed family time and water activities at Edinboro Lake. She had a special enjoyment of the Cook Forest area, MacBeths Cabins and the family camp. She was an avid reader and excellent cook, noted for her Hungarian dishes and pastries.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Frank; sons David (Joan), Robert (Lisa) and Thomas (Tina); grandchildren David Jr., Stephen, Nicholas, Jonathan, Alex, Tiffany and Danielle; great-grandchildren Rylie, Arden, Ethan, Lucy, Ricky and Allie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Charles, sister Georgina and granddaughter Holly.
A visitation and celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020, at St. Peter's Reformed Church, East Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with the Rev. James R. Bertoti, pastor, officiating. Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m.
A fellowship meal will immediately follow the service at the church.
Entombment at Sylvania Hills Memorial Mausoleum will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc. 273 Rt. 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills memorial Mausoleum). Condolence messages may be left at www.saul-gabauer.com.
In lieu of flowers , memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Church, Historic Harmony or the Zelienople Library.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.