Mary Jo McMillen, 87, of Punxsutawney, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1932, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Sara Belle (Williams) Chambers and Joseph D. Travis.
On June 23, 1956, she married Paul S. McMillen, who survives. She spent 24 years in the Air Force with her husband and lived in five states and also lived overseas for four years in Japan and four years in Germany.
She was a graduate of the Punxsutawney High School Class of 1950 and went on to earn her Bachelor of Physical Education from Slippery Rock University in 1954. After her graduation from college, she worked for around two years at Punxsutawney High School and then taught at various military bases throughout the United States.
She was a member of the Frostburg Hopewell United Methodist Church, Punxsutawney Garden Club, P.E.O. D.A.R. and the Punxsutawney Country Club.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, son Kerrick McMillen of Ringgold, Perrie Ann McMillen and husband Rick Rohlfs of Fort Collins, Colorado, Tyler McMillen and wife Lisa of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina and Jacen McMillen and wife Michiko of Fairfax, Virginia; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jane Ann Travis of Wisconsin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. McMillen, to Hopewell Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1932, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Sara Belle (Williams) Chambers and Joseph D. Travis.
On June 23, 1956, she married Paul S. McMillen, who survives. She spent 24 years in the Air Force with her husband and lived in five states and also lived overseas for four years in Japan and four years in Germany.
She was a graduate of the Punxsutawney High School Class of 1950 and went on to earn her Bachelor of Physical Education from Slippery Rock University in 1954. After her graduation from college, she worked for around two years at Punxsutawney High School and then taught at various military bases throughout the United States.
She was a member of the Frostburg Hopewell United Methodist Church, Punxsutawney Garden Club, P.E.O. D.A.R. and the Punxsutawney Country Club.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, son Kerrick McMillen of Ringgold, Perrie Ann McMillen and husband Rick Rohlfs of Fort Collins, Colorado, Tyler McMillen and wife Lisa of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina and Jacen McMillen and wife Michiko of Fairfax, Virginia; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jane Ann Travis of Wisconsin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. McMillen, to Hopewell Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 15 to May 16, 2020.