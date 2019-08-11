Home

Waldron Funeral Home
831 Market St
Mahaffey, PA 15757
(814) 277-9911
Mary Lee Huey


1942 - 2019
Mary Lee Huey Obituary
Mary Lee Huey, 77 of Glen Campbell, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, with her family by her side.
Mary was born Feb. 14, 1942, in Strongstown. On Sept. 2, 1964, she married Howard G. "Son" Huey, who preceded her in death on March 19, 2011.
In addition to her husband, Howard, she was also preceded in death by a beloved grandson, Mark "Knuckle" Huey.
Mary was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She always took care of everyone and enjoyed time spent around her family. She worked seven years at Walmart, Greensteel in Commodore and the Pantall Hotel in Punxsutawney before retiring.
Mary is survived by six children, Jonathan G. Huey and wife Barb of Glen Campbell, Walter "Joe" Huey of Punxsutawney, Mark H. Huey and wife Candy of Cherry Tree, Connie F. Huey and Butch Wasicki of Rossiter, Brenda Peters and husband Kevin of Germany and Mary Ann Pearce of Rossiter; 10 beloved grandchildren, Ashley and Amber Hill, Barbara Huey, Yvonne, Renee, Samantha, Zane and Warren Huey and Jeremy and Wyatt Pearce; and eight great-grandchildren.
At Mrs. Huey's request, there will be no viewing.
A memorial dinner will be held at the Glen Campbell Legion on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to the local animal shelter of your choice, as Mary loved her animals.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
