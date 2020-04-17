|
Mary Louise Kotula, 95, of Punxsutawney, went to be with our Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born in Punxsutawney on Jan. 31, 1925, the daughter of John L. and Anna Alberta (Biss) Smelko.
She married the love of her life, Thomas Kotula, on Sept. 21, 1954. He preceded her in death on June 21,1970.
She was a graduate of the SS.C.D. Class of 1942.
She was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church.
First and foremost, she was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker and a devout Catholic who prayed several times daily for her family and friends. She was famous for "lighting a candle" for anyone in need of special prayers. She worked at JC Penney in her youth and volunteered for SS.C.D. school while her children were in school.
She will be remembered for her unwavering and unconditional love of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sons-in-law, keeping an immaculate and organized house, impeccable style, quick humor, love of chocolate, following all politics, love of animals, forgiveness, acceptance and her support of St. Jude's Hospital.
She was a proud Pine Street resident all of her life. She always said "there is no where else like Pine Street"
She is survived by two daughters, Beth Burdick and husband Dennis and Elise Harmon and husband Mark; grandchildren Shawn Kotula and Maddie Cary and Thomas Kotula and fiance Jessica Reed; two great-grandsons, Hampton Patrick Kotula and Lennon Reed; and several cherished nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Regis Smelko, Ambrose Smelko, twins Cosmas and Damian Smelko and John Smelko.
A private funeral service will be held at the funeral home, celebrated by Monsignor Father Joseph Riccardo.
Interment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Donations in her memory can be made to Just Us for the Animals, Punxsutawney, or St. Jude's Children's Research Center at 800-805-5856.
