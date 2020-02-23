|
|
Mary M. Young, 93, of Harmony Road, Punxsutawney, went home to the Lord on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Mary was born on April 22, 1926, in Reynoldsville. She was a daughter of the late Leo C. and Mary C. (Hetrick) Biggie. She grew up in Reynoldsville and graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the Class of 1944. After high school, Mary worked for Cameron War Plant, secretly making parts for torpedoes for the war effort.
She married Donald D. Young of Punxsutawney on Feb. 10, 1945. They lived in Reynoldsville for a short time and then moved to their current address, where they built their home. When Don started his construction business, Mary was the bookkeeper. She worked from home so she could take care of her seven children and numerous nieces and nephews who needed a babysitter for the day. Mary loved the holidays, and her home was always decorated inside and out for whatever holiday it was. Don always said there was "never an empty nail in the house" during the holidays. Mary was an avid bowler for many years, winning many trophies. She also enjoyed reading, singing, yodeling and scratching her lottery tickets.
She was a member of the SS.C.D. Church and was very involved in church functions. For many years, she had her family pick princess pine so she could make the advent wreath as well as all the outdoor wreaths for the church. She was a member of the Blue Army of Fatima, CD of A and the church choir. She also assisted in cleaning the church and was sometimes a reader for the weekday masses. Mary loved the Sacred Heart and the Blessed Virgin Mary saying many rosaries a day.
Mary always said, "In the garden of life, there are many flowers."
Mary is survived by her seven children, Violet (Ed) Gliot of Hummelstown, Don "Bruz" Young, Jr. of Punxsutawney, Linda Kucharski of Punxsutawney, Tim (Joanne) Young of Punxsutawney, Katrina Young (Pat) of Brookville, Steve (Sherry) Young of Reynoldsville and Ernie (Sherrie) Young of Rossiter.
Mary is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Ed and Jean Gliot, John and Heather Gliot, Andrea and Steve Carroll, Mary and Mike Halick, Chris and Liz Gliot, Michael and Megan Kucharski, Matt and Randy Young, Chad Young, Mark and Bobbie Young, Tina and Brandon Reid, Mandy and Doug Cutsinger, Melissa and Justin Smith, Laken and Mike Morris, Waylon and Megan Cameron, and Justin and Cassie Cameron. Mary also had 28 great-grandchildren, Allison and Jessica Gliot, Katie (Gliot) and Kobe Miller, Nathan, Alex and Sierra Gliot, Matt, Dan and Adam Carroll, Michael, Peter and John Halick, Caleb, Lucas, Simon, Maggie and Abby Gliot, Madison, Emma, Gage and Nora Young, Levi and Thea Smith, Declan, Ariella and Eliana Cutsinger, Everleigh Morris, and Maddie Cameron.
Mary's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life, and she was very proud of each one of them and their accomplishments in their lives.
Mary was the oldest of seven children, being survived by her brother, Leo Biggie of North Carolina; her sisters, Cathryn (Jim) Troutman of Punxsutawney, Adda Meterko of Delancey, and sister-in-law Judy (John) Biggie of Reynoldsville. She is also survived by sister-in-law Audrey Young and brother-in-law Richard (Mary Alice) Young, as well as numerous nieces and nephews from the Biggie and Young families and many good friends, especially Anna Smochek, who was her "adopted sister." She also enjoyed her caregivers and considered them to be extra daughters: Connie Walker, Cheryl Minich, Amber Altman, Terry Henry, Mary Carrick, Erica Sheets, Veronica Trunzo, Helen Cowie and Tiffany Wachob.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; brother John Biggie; and sisters Rita Spack and Jane Ann Spak.
Her door was always open to anyone who needed a place to lay their head. Don's nephews, Bill Young and Gary (Trish) Young, lived with them during their teenage years, Art Young when he was a child, as well as Suzanne Catalano, who was the daughter of Don's friend. Don's aunt Ina also shared their home. Aunt Ina's son Bill lived at Polk School and would come home for the summers and major holidays.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Saints Cosmos and Damian Catholic Church, celebrated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 24, 2020