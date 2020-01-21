|
|
Mary Margarette Hemmis, 98, formerly of Belshazzer Road, Brookville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at UPMC Chautaugua in Jamestown, New York.
She was born in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania, on May 23, 1921, a daughter of the late Henry Jasper Plotner and Birdie Irene (Swigert) Plotner.
On Dec. 25, 1935, at the age of 14, she married her sweetheart, James Garfield Hemmis. Together, they had 51 years of marriage, before James passed away in 1986.
Mrs. Hemmis once owned the diner in Summerville, the place where many workers from the brick plant enjoyed a great lunch she had prepared daily. Mary also worked at Plyler's Pizza Shop in Brookville, where she did all the cooking from scratch and was known for her pies.
Mary was kind and loving and never knew a stranger. Everyone she met was welcomed by her, and she made them feel as though she had known them forever. Even in her late years, she had a beautiful, glowing spirit about her that exuded love and kindness to all.
She is survived by four children, William Jasper Hemmis of Corpus Christi, Texas, Birdie Mae Crandall of Jamestown, New York, Betty LaRue (Dennis) Sloan of Lake Wales, Florida and James Leroy (Daune) Hemmis of Brockton, New York; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; three grandchildren, Shirley, Ronald and James Hemmis; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Ramsaytown United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the church, officiated by Pastor Don Brauer.
Interment will follow at Ramsaytown Cemetery, Jefferson County.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020