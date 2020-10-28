Mary Olive Baker, 91, of Punxsutawney, passed away Oct. 21, 2020, at McKinley Healthcare in Brookville.
Mary Olive was born Feb. 21, 1929, in Punxsutawney, the middle child of Brooke and Emma Burkett Shaffer. Her older sister Arlene Divens and younger brother Bill Shaffer preceded her in death.
She married Ken Baker October of 1951; he passed away in April of 1982.
Mary Olive started to work at Speer Carbon in 1947; she retired in 1992.
During her employment, the company estimated she had packed, by hand, approximately 2 billion pieces of carbon. That estimate was done in 1981, and she continued to pack carbon for an additional 11 years.
Following her retirement, she, along with her companion and best friend, Jim Sprankle, traveled to Alaska, Australia, New Zealand and parts of the United States; those trips were among the greatest joys of her life.
Mary Olive is survived by son James Cole and wife Marcia of Pittsburgh, daughter Nancy Freeberg and husband Charles of Blossburg; grandchildren, Troy Straitiff of Punxsutawney, Rebecca Cole and husband Peter Jhon of Pittsburgh, and Sara Cole and husband Andre' Brito of San Francisco. She is also survived by great-grand-children Claire Straitiff, Isaac Straitiff, Arron Straitiff; Katherine Freeze, James Jhon, Rosemary Jhon, Isabella Brito and Sebastian Brito.
In addition to her parents, siblings and husband, she was predeceased by an infant son, Gardner, and companion Jim Sprankle.
Private funeral services were held from the Freeberg Funeral Home, Blossburg, with Pastor William Baker officiating. Mary Olive was interred next to her husband at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.
