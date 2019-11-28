|
|
Mary Pauline "Polly" Beer, 85, of Mayport, died on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her residence.
Born on Nov. 5, 1934, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of the late Raymond M. and Mary S. (Myers) Beer.
Polly graduated from Punxsutawney High School. She was the owner and operator of Polly's Fashion Shop in Punxsutawney. In later years, she became a sheep farmer.
She was the last surviving member of her family. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters: an infant, Shirley Palmer, Dorothy Firment and Darlene Joy Beer, and three brothers: an infant, Kenneth Beer and Leroy Beer.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., with Pastor Karen Shay and Pastor David Shay co-officiating.
Interment will be in the Salem cemetery in Frogtown, Clarion County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 29, 2019