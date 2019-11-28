Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Beer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pauline "Polly" Beer


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Pauline "Polly" Beer Obituary
Mary Pauline "Polly" Beer, 85, of Mayport, died on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her residence.

Born on Nov. 5, 1934, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of the late Raymond M. and Mary S. (Myers) Beer.

Polly graduated from Punxsutawney High School. She was the owner and operator of Polly's Fashion Shop in Punxsutawney. In later years, she became a sheep farmer.

She was the last surviving member of her family. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters: an infant, Shirley Palmer, Dorothy Firment and Darlene Joy Beer, and three brothers: an infant, Kenneth Beer and Leroy Beer.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., with Pastor Karen Shay and Pastor David Shay co-officiating.

Interment will be in the Salem cemetery in Frogtown, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -