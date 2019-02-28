Mary Yvonne (Noerr) Furman, 82, passed away at Mulberry Square Nursing Home Feb. 27, 2019.

Mary was born March 30, 1936, in Punxsutawney.

She was married to Wesley A. Furman in 1956 and is survived by her loving husband, who resides in Punxsutawney.

She was a lifelong member of the First Church of God. Mary and Wesley enjoyed their brunch every Sunday at Punxsy Phil's Restaurant.

She is survived by one brother, Gary (Gloria) Noerr of Punxsy, and two sons, Benny E. Furman (Torrie) of Morehead, Kentucky, and Daniel L. Furman (Tracie) of Punxsutawney. In addition, she is survived by one daughter, Shelli A. Furman of Nashville, Tennessee.

In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren, Desiree, Austin and Bryant Furman and Madison Hutchinson. Her loving family also includes five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Noerr and Althea (Kougher) Noerr, two sisters and one brother.

There will be a celebration of her life from 2 to 4 p.m. at the First Church of God, Sunday, March 3, 2019, with a memorial service at 4 p.m., with Pastor Greg Smith and Pastor John Swanger officiating. All friends and family are welcome.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Church of God.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. Friends may express their condolences to Wesley and his family on the funeral home's website, www.faitfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019