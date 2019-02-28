Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard L Fait Funeral Home
117 N Jefferson St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Furman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Yvonne (Noerr) Furman


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Yvonne (Noerr) Furman Obituary
Mary Yvonne (Noerr) Furman, 82, passed away at Mulberry Square Nursing Home Feb. 27, 2019.
Mary was born March 30, 1936, in Punxsutawney.
She was married to Wesley A. Furman in 1956 and is survived by her loving husband, who resides in Punxsutawney.
She was a lifelong member of the First Church of God. Mary and Wesley enjoyed their brunch every Sunday at Punxsy Phil's Restaurant.
She is survived by one brother, Gary (Gloria) Noerr of Punxsy, and two sons, Benny E. Furman (Torrie) of Morehead, Kentucky, and Daniel L. Furman (Tracie) of Punxsutawney. In addition, she is survived by one daughter, Shelli A. Furman of Nashville, Tennessee.
In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren, Desiree, Austin and Bryant Furman and Madison Hutchinson. Her loving family also includes five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Noerr and Althea (Kougher) Noerr, two sisters and one brother.
There will be a celebration of her life from 2 to 4 p.m. at the First Church of God, Sunday, March 3, 2019, with a memorial service at 4 p.m., with Pastor Greg Smith and Pastor John Swanger officiating. All friends and family are welcome.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Church of God.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. Friends may express their condolences to Wesley and his family on the funeral home's website, www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now