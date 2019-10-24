Home

McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
MaryAnn Smith


1931 - 2019
MaryAnn Smith Obituary
MaryAnn Smith, 88 of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
MaryAnn was born Sept. 3, 1931, in Punxsutawney, to the late Edward C. Sloniger and Lenore (McGregor) Sloniger.
On March 25, 1951, she married the love of her life, Joseph Franklin Smith, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by four brothers, Edward C. Sloniger, Jr., William I. Sloniger, Robert D. Sloniger and Thomas Sloniger.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph F. Smith Jr. and wife Nickie of Florida and Larry J. Smith and wife Pamella of Virginia; three daughters, LuAnn Serge and husband Joseph of Nevada, Cindy Smith of Virginia and Tammy Smith of Virginia; nine grandchildren, Jody Brouwer and husband Tom, Stephanie Werner and husband George, Christopher "Jake" Smith and wife Katie, Diane Holzman and husband Adam, Douglas Smith, Bradley Smith, Joseph Serge and wife Jaime, Michael Serge and wife Taylor, and Daniel Serge and wife Amanda; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Clint Phillips officiating.
Interment will follow at Mahoning Union Cemetery in Marchand.
Please make memorial contributions to the Crosstown Ministry Food Bank or to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital Cancer Care Fund.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
