Matthew D. White, 54, of Punxsutawney, passed away in a traffic accident on Friday, June 14, 2019.

A lifelong Punxsutawney resident, Matt was born Aug. 31, 1964, at Adrian Hospital, the son of Mildred Pauline "Cookie" (Burkett) White and the late Jack Dwenard White.

He graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1983.

Matt worked for Goodwill Industries for over 20 years, where he received numerous employee awards, including employee of the year.

Matt was a well-liked, innocent soul, who always had time to say "hello" and ask how you were doing.

He loved spending time with his family; he looked forward to barbeques at Aunt Kim's, family reunions and the annual Easter egg hunt at Aunt Anna's. He enjoyed rooting for Pittsburgh sports teams and loved to watch his little cousin, Karsten Meanor, play football. His enjoyments were music, movies and playing the drums.

Matt is survived by his mother, "Cookie," and brother Marty White of Punxsutawney; his niece, Shelby White of Hershey; his aunts, Kim Bosak and husband Dave of Punxsutawney, Thalia White of Meadville and Ann Noble and husband Tom of Rockton; uncles Butch White and wife Karen of Punxsutawney and Louis Burkett and wife Bernie of Connellsville; and numerous relatives from both sides of the family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack White; maternal grandparents Luther and Mille Burkett; and paternal grandparents Wayne and Martha White.

Matt will be sadly missed by all who knew him, and especially by his dog "Molly."

There will be no visitation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shumaker Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary