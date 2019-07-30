|
|
Matthew John Renwick died peacefully in his sleep on July 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born June 9, 1965, in DuBois, the son of John and Shirley Renwick.
Matthew graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1983. He had been employed at AllClad in Canonsburg, as well as working in several different facilities as a certified nursing assistant.
Matthew enjoyed traveling, collecting coins, casino visits and watching classic television programming, and was an avid animal lover with numerous pets.
Matthew leaves to cherish his memories his brothers, George Powers (Connie) of Punxsutawney and Wayne Renwick (Penny) of Timblin, and sister Marilyn Jobes of Reynoldsville, as well as special friend Robert Raines, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Matt was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Charles Powers, and two sisters, Carolyn Mains and Karen Spellen.
Matt has requested to be cremated without any memorial services.
Material tributes can be made to the Houston SPCA or the .
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019