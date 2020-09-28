Maxine Lucille Himes, 88, of Mahoning Towers, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her daughter's home.
She was born at Brandy Camp on Aug. 29, 1932, a daughter of the late Preston Charles Minnick and Annie Mae (Kunselman) Minnick.
On Sept. 11, 1954, she married James D. Himes. He preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2011.
Mrs. Himes worked at Rola Jensen for 13 years.
Maxine enjoyed spending time with her family, and being outdoors walking, gardening and enjoying nature. She also loved being with her little dog Lucy, playing cards and Bingo.
She is survived by one daughter, Lorita Mae Snyder and husband Richard of Punxsutawney; two grandchildren, Heather Havrilla and Dan of Punxsutawney, and Scott Guidash and Bryan of Pittsburgh; and two sisters, Doris Good of Punxsutawney and Norma Hider of Virginia.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Brian James Himes; one brother, Harold "Butch" Minnick; and one sister, Janet Minnick.
In accordance with Maxine's wishes, there will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Her ashes will be interred next to her husband at Ringgold Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Maxine's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105, or to a local humane society.
