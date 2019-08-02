|
Megan D. Wood, 18, DuBois, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born June 10, 2001, in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of Dale and Jami (Buck) Wood. They survive.
Megan attended DuBois Area Schools. She loved to make people smile and care for her daughter, Eliza. She was Baptist by faith.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Eliza Rose Wood, DuBois; three stepsisters, a stepbrother and their families; maternal grandparents Linda and Mike Lingenfelter, DuBois, and James and Tammy Buck, Rossiter; paternal grandparents Sally and Wes Rowley, State College, and Harry Clark, DuBois; and a brother, Ryan (Brittany) Wood, Indianapolis, Indiana, as well as two nieces, a nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents and her grandfather, Scott Beck.
Friends and family will be received Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral chapel, with Rev. Kevin Bockus officiating.
To defer funeral expenses, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., 1312 Chestnut Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Aug. 3, 2019