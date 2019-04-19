|
Melvin Willard White, 61, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
The son of Willard and Marian (Mervine) White, he was born Jan. 9, 1958, in Torrington, Connecticut.
Melvin enjoyed fishing, especially in Key Largo. He also loved being outdoors and gardening, and he was a Mopar enthusiast.
Melvin was a breed of his own who would tell you how it was.
Surviving him is his wife, Michele (Mauk) White; children Crystal (Randy) Lyons, Melvin (Sarah) White, Jr., Greg (Shannon) White, Sonya (Doug) Satterfield, Skylar (Tyler) Ross, and Dalton White; siblings David (Sonja) White, Mary (Rick) Rainey, Jeanne Ashbaugh, Velma Baughman and Daureen (Bill) Allison; best friend Joe (Cindy) Battaglia; 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Tiffany White.
At the request of Melvin, funeral arrangements will be held privately and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
