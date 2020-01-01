|
Merle W. Wazelle, 75, of Brookville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
He was born on July 26, 1944, to Armond and Carrie Mae (Pearce) Wazelle in Punxsutawney.
Merle was a retired coal miner from Doverspike Coal Company. He was skilled at many things and liked helping family and friends with numerous projects. He enjoyed spending time on his farm, hunting, the outdoors, picnics and especially cooking for his friends and family. Time with them was seen as more important than any other pursuit.
Merle favored simplicity in life. He didn't preoccupy himself with attempts to become extremely wealthy, for within his home and family, he found all he could have ever wanted.
From him, his family learned the immeasurable value of a sunny sky and comfortable breeze, of a home-cooked meal and conversation, of an afternoon with loved ones. He cherished every moment with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his companion, Jeanne Seybert, Punxsutawney, a son and two daughters, Retta J. Cebulskie and husband William of Reynoldsville, Merle F. Wazelle of Brookville, and Deborah Wazelle of Brookville; 13 grandchildren: Heath Hindman, Sarah Grape, Kelsey Hindman, Clay Hindman, Madelyn Hindman, Samuel Hindman, Jason Jeffries, John Jeffries, Jesse Jeffries, Kira Demers, Jade Davis, Derreck Davis and Jolee Davis; four great-grandchildren: Kayden Jeffries, Leah Jeffries, Griffin Jeffries and Atlas Jeffries; and two sisters: Christina Mullins of Knox Dale and Louise Ann Craft and husband Yogi of Punxsutawney.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Armond Charles "Froggy" Wazelle.
Friends will be received on Thursday Jan. 2, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Guy Felmlee officiating at the McCabe Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
Burial will be private.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 2, 2020