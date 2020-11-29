Mervin A. Reed, 80, of Punxsutawney, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born July 14, 1940, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Helen V. (Palmer) and Glenn E. Reed.
On Jan. 19, 1963, he married Diana J. (Whitesell) Reed, who survives.
Mervin was a member of the Grange Church of God. He enjoyed going to dirt track races, hunting, fishing, working outdoors, animals, going out to eat and being with his family.
Mervin worked as an equipment operator for PennDOT.
In addition to his wife, surviving relatives include two children, son Clinton Reed of Punxsutawney and daughter Brenda Van Der Eems and husband Charles of Hawthorn, New Jersey; seven grandchildren, Christopher Reed, Jessica Kotula and husband Thomas, Whitney Reed, Lindsey Fonseca and husband Federico, Hannah Rish and husband Adam, Noah Van Der Eems, and Julie Van Der Eems; two great grandchildren, Lennon Reed and Amelia Fonseca; siblings William Reed of Kinsman, Ohio, Gilbert "Muck" Reed of Punxsutawney, Dolores Burkett of Punxsutawney, and Helen Hazlett of Cortland, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Reed, and an infant brother, Carl Reed.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Grange Church of God, 97 N. Enterline Rd., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. following the visitation, with Pastor Jeremy Stouffer officiating.
Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Reed, to the Grange Church of God, 97 N. Enterline Rd., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.