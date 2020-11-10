1/
Michael A. Coleman
1992 - 2020
Michael A. Coleman, 28, of Punxsutawney, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, as the result of a work-related accident.
Born in Philadelphia on April 6, 1992, he was the son of David (Christina) Salamon and Chandra Coleman-Roberts.
Michael was raised by his maternal grandparents, Ernie and Vera Coleman; they survive him.
He attended Jeff Tech and was employed at Dunkel Roofing.
Michael enjoyed listening to music and playing guitar. He also enjoyed working as a mechanic on cars.
Those surviving him, in addition to his parents and maternal grandparents, are a son, Maison Bortz; two daughters, Avery and Gemma Coleman; a brother, Jonathan Roberts; two sisters, Hailey Roberts and Samantha Krawczyk; his stepfather, James (Cheri) Roberts; and his paternal grandparents, Michael and Christine Hartman.
His maternal grandmother, Esther (Coleman) Hartman, preceded him in death.
Michael's last act of kindness was to be an organ donor.
There will be no public visitation at this time.
A celebration of life has been planned for Michael by his family, for Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Oliveburg Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a candle or obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
