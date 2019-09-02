|
Michael Ardell "Barney" Barnett, 63, of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the apple orchard on his farm that has been in the Barnett family since the 1800s.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1956, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Francis Ardell and Shirley Lou (Martin) Barnett.
Michael was a graduate of Jeff Tech.
He previously worked on drilling rigs and later as a self-employed carpenter.
"Barney" was a perfect example how we should never judge people by appearance alone. Behind his tough exterior, he was one of the kindest, softest teddy bears you would ever meet.
He enjoyed spending time with his dog Willow; hunting, gardening; hanging out at Meneely's camp; and spoiling his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by four siblings, Debra Irene Bridge and husband Tom of Punxsutawney, Howard Jay Barnett of Punxsutawney, Robert Barnett and wife Bea of Anita, and Jan Bosak and husband Don of Punxsutawney; nieces and nephews Nathan, Jess, Colton and Cain Bosak, Ashley, Joel and Sean Gallagher, Joshua, Beth, Hope, Hannah and Haley Bridge, Matthew Bridge, Nicholas, Sage and Emmy Shiock, Ethen Barnett, Justin, Lisa, Dallas and Dillyn Barnett, Niki Barnett and Jackson, Davey Cochrane, Jr., Dayna, Neil, Elise and Mason Ramlochan; uncle Allen Barnett; loyal friends Jim and Debbie Meneely, Matt, Kaitlyn (Tater) and Ryan Meneely, Cassie Meneely, and Joel, Kat, Parker and Marlena Meneely; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marsha Ann Cochrane.
A celebration of Barney's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jan and Don Bosak's home at 907 Benson Rd., Punxsutawney.
