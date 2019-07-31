Home

McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Michael F. Pape Jr.


1936 - 2019
Michael F. Pape Jr. Obituary
Michael F. Pape Jr., 82, of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Christ the King Manor.

Michael was born Aug. 8, 1936, in Punxsutawney, to the late Micahel F. Pape Sr. and Mary E. (Nelson) Pape.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Cuban Crisis.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara A. (Barnette) Pape of Punxsutawney. They were married Oct. 30, 1959.

He is also survived by one brother, Carl Pape, and one sister, Frances Pape, both of Punxsutawney.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Evelyn Gallingane.

Arrangements and interment were private for family and under the direction of the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.

Please make donations to the Indiana Humane Society or Christ the King Manor in DuBois.

Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Aug. 1, 2019
