Michael L. "Butch" Globun
1946 - 2020
Michael L. "Butch" Globun, 74, Glen Campbell, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at home.
He was born May 22, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Michael A. and Lillian (Kerr) Globun.
He was formerly employed as a coal miner and a carpenter in the Ohio Carpenter Union. He was a U.S. Army veteran and former American Legion chaplain.
He is survived by son Jeff Globun, Bellefonte; daughter Joan Brenizer, Oklahoma City; granddaughter Victoria Brenizer; sister Beverly Karlsson, Philadelphia; brothers George Globun, Arcadia, and David Globun, Tennessee; and sister-in-law Susan Globun, Cherry Tree.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Paul Globun.
Services with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m. at the residence of Joe Woods, 777 Shale Pit Rd., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. The Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
