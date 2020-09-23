Michael P. Meko, 89, of Punxsutawney, began his eternal Sunday polka party on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. A man of many words who never failed to make everyone smile, Mike passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1930, to Michael and Catherine (Sivanich) Meko, in Sherrytown.
Mike would tell you the best decision he ever made was convincing the love of his life, Helen Shenosky of Punxsutawney, to be his wife. Married 64 years, they welcomed seven children - Mike Meko, Julie Brocious, Doug Meko, Bill Meko and Sue Raybuck, all of Punxsutawney; Paul Meko of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Steven Meko of Roanoke, Virginia.
Known lovingly as "Poppy" to his family, Mike leaves a force of his own with 10 grandchildren (Mike and Matthew Meko, Brittany and Jade Brocious, Deja and Zed Meko, Lakin Hunter, Maci Raybuck, Kasey Wimbish and Allie Meko) and four great-grandchildren (Charlee, Alex and Rowan Meko and Kylee Raybuck) - each thanking their Poppy for teaching them how to be the life of any party. His love for his family could be rivaled only by a few things: music, whiskey, gardening, lottery tickets, westerns, days with Kylee and singing in the church choir.
Mike spent his life in service - of his country (as an Airman First Class, United States Air Force), his family and God - while serving an endless flow of his award-winning homemade wine.
After his years in the Air Force, Mike worked at Ward Trucking until retiring where he spent more time hunting, being outdoors and becoming more active in the Church. As a member of the GCU Lodge 62, B.P.O. Elks, Eagles, Walston Club and Men's Fraternity at Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, he loved being around others, cracking jokes and being the source of the laughter in the room.
As the person in the center of any dance floor, Mike's family will celebrate his life privately with wine, whiskey, polka and his old friends, Johnny Cash and John Denver. Country roads took him home.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations in Mike's memory are made to Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 714 Sutton St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767, just as he would want.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.