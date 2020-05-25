Michael Patrick Przybrowski, 32, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 10, 1987, in Twentynine Palms, California, the first-born son of Michael David Przybrowski and Tonya Elaine (Grube) Przybrowski.
Michael was a 2006 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. Following his brother's graduation, the two of them attended Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Orlando, Florida, where he received a certification as a Kawasaki Technician.
From a young age, Michael developed a love and passion for motocross and riding. Anyone who knew Michael, knew that motocross was his life. Eat, sleep, ride, repeat. He thrived on the thrill of racing and pushing himself to the next level to excel his skills as a rider. When it came to racing, Michael had no fear. "Just hit it third gear pinned," was his motto. He dedicated his life to the sport, living on adrenaline and fumes. He frequently could be seen practicing at Switchback Mx, Pleasure Valley, Summit Mx and Doublin Gap to name a few. His hard work even landed him a few sponsors in the sport such as O'Neal, 100%, and Best Kawasaki.
As a member of American Motorcycle Association and PAMX Motocross Association, Michael's lifelong dream was to race Loretta Lynn's Mx. In 2018, that dream was almost a reality, as he nearly qualified for Regionals before having a nasty crash. Again in 2019, he qualified for the Regional race that would have sent him to Loretta's, but unfortunately, he did not place high enough.
Michael was always full of life, living like every day was his last. He had a larger than life, vibrant personality and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He would not think twice before giving his last hundred dollars to a friend in need. He was a good friend and had a contagious laugh that echoed a room. He wore his heart on his sleeve and loved his family with all his heart.
Although, dirt bikes were his passion, he worked in the "Gas Patch," previously for Helmerich & Payne, Inc., and most recently for Cactus Wellhead, LLC in Reynoldsville. He enjoyed his job and made many friends over the years of working in the field.
Michael also enjoyed snowboarding, listening to the Misfits, playing PS4 video games and watching movies. He was an '80s movie buff and particularly enjoyed The Goonies, The Sure Thing and the Princess Bride. His dearly beloved Alaskan Malamute, Nanook, was named from "The Lost Boys," another favorite of his. He had a knack for quoting movies at just the right time to make someone laugh.
Michael was close with his family, and he had a special bond with both of his brothers, TeJ and Zach. He knew he could always count on "Dick" to have his back.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Zachary (Megan) Przybrowski of Friendsville, Maryland, and TeJ Przybrowski of Punxsutawney; and one niece, Elliott Monroe Przybrowski.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Emily (Humble) Grube and Charles Grube; and paternal grandparents, Pauline (Jarbeck) Przybrowski and David Martin Przybrowski.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for a future sponsorship for a young motocross rider in Michael's memory.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for a future sponsorship for a young motocross rider in Michael's memory.
