McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
1951 - 2019
Mildred Bracken Obituary
Mildred Bracken, 67, of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at home.
Mildred was born Aug. 25, 1951, in Northern Cambria to the late John and Mildred (Solace) Zahursky.
She enjoyed beautiful flowers and listening to music. She was also a kettle volunteer for the Salvation Army.
On Jan. 4, 1973, she married her husband, Clyde Bracken of Punxsutawney. Together, they had two daughters, Kimberly Bracken and Melinda Frye and husband Shawn, all of Punxsutawney. She is also survived by her brothers, Samuel Zahursky of Pleasantville, Ohio; John Zahursky "Jack" and wife Betty of Cleveland; Donald Zahursky of Glen Campbell; and Thomas Zahursky of Cleveland.
She was preceded in death by a brother, William Zahursky.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, with Pastor Robert Kephart officiating. Private interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Mahaffey.
Please make donations to the for Breast Cancer Research, 320 Bilmore Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
