Mildred "Cookie" Pauline (Burkett) White, 78, loving sister, mother and grandmother, passed away with grace and peace on Jan. 9, 2020, in Punxsutawney, after a long battle with dementia and crippling arthritis. She said the first thing she was going to do once in heaven would be to dance with her beloved husband Jack.
The eldest child of the late Luther and Mildred (Berkeybile) Burkett, Cookie was born Dec. 31, 1941, in Pittsburgh, where she spent her childhood years. Her family relocated to Punxsutawney when Cookie was a teenager.
Shortly after graduating from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1960, Cookie moved to Greenwich Village, New York City, where she worked as a model for Macy's. In 1963, she met and married Jack White, the love of her life. The couple lived in Virginia before settling in Punxsutawney, where they raised two sons, Matt and Marty. During their 50-year marriage, they traveled to Europe and all over the United States. They loved to dance and loved their family most of all.
In addition to her parents, Cookie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and son, Matthew White, as well as her nephew, Shawn Haggerty.
Cookie is survived by her son, Martin White of Punxsutawney; granddaughter Shelby White of Hershey; sister Kimberly Bosak and husband David of Punxsutawney; and brother Louie Burkett and wife Bernie of Connellsville. Additionally, she is survived by nephew Chad Meanor and sons Dominic and Dakota of Missouri, and nephew Brandon Meanor of Kittanning and son Karsten of Punxsutawney.
She also leaves behind numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family and many dear friends, all of whom she treasured deeply.
A long-time teacher's aide at Punxsutawney Area High School, Cookie touched the lives of many students. She had a passion for people and would assist anyone at any time for most any reason. After her formal retirement, she continued to show her love for people by working at Erin Cameron's daycare center, where she truly enjoyed working with the children. In addition to being with friends and family, she also belonged to many card clubs through the years.
Cookie's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, Punxsutawney, PA.
A public memorial gathering in her honor will be held at the Fait Funeral Home on Friday Jan. 17, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, 117 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767 to assist with her funeral expenses.
Condolence messages to Cookie's family may be left at the funeral home's website at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 15, 2020