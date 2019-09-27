|
|
Minnie Pearl Coon died Sept. 21, 2019, in Tualatin, Oregon, at the age of 90.
Minnie was born Dec. 10, 1928, in West Franklin to Elmer and Elmedia Bouch.
She married Lloyd Coon on Nov. 25, 1948, in Sigel. She and Lloyd moved to Oregon in 1962.
Minnie worked as a grocery clerk for Danielson's Thriftway in Oregon City for 21 years. After retiring, she cared for two families, the McVicker and the Tibbetts families; she loved them and treated them as if they were her own grandchildren. Minnie loved to golf and often did with Father James Dowd. Minnie was also an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Canby, Oregon. In her free time, she always volunteered at the church, the adult center or anywhere she was needed.
She often drove parish members and other friends to doctor's appointments or to the grocery store to do their shopping. She was always looking for a way to be helpful.
Minnie is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; her dear friend, Sharon Wright; and the McVickers and the Tibbetts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, in 1980; her parents; and siblings Wesley, Elmer, Merle, Chester, Virginia and William Bouch and Catherine Katinsky.
Interment will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, her loved ones suggest contributions in her memory to the or the .
Visit www.stehnfuneralhomes.com to leave a remembrance of Minnie on her tribute wall.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 28, 2019