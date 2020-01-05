|
|
Miriam L. Caylor, 93, Punxsutawney, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Jefferson Court in Brookville.
She was born May 24, 1926, in DuBois, a daughter of the late Mabel (Heberling) and Lester Haney.
On April 2, 1948, she married Madison E. Secrest, who preceded her in death on June 6, 1995. On Jan. 18, 2000, she married Lee L. Caylor, who preceded her in death on June 21, 2005.
She was a graduate from Brookville High School.
She worked for Sylvania in Brookville until the closing of the plant. She then worked for Cameron in Reynoldsville. She retired from Paris Cleaners in Punxsutawney.
Miriam enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, knitting, sewing, lottery tickets, casino trips and traveling and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney. Miriam served in the Elk Run Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
Miriam is survived by two daughters, Karen Conrad and husband Larry of Smicksburg and Mona Park and husband Carl of Corsica; four grandchildren, Joshua Conrad and wife Emily of Punxsutawney, Michele Ojo-Ade and husband Ade of Silver Spring, Maryland, Bradley Park and wife Megan of Wilcox, and Alex Park and wife Katie of Punxsutawney; eight great-grandchildren, Owen, Miles and Henry Conrad, Remi and Ezekiel Ojo-Ade, Carlee and Alivia Park, and Eva Park.
In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Miles, Jim, Raymond and Lester Haney, and sisters Dorothy Hodge and Ruth Digges.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held following visitation on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 6 p.m., officiated by Pastor Joni Williams.
Interment will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Miriam, to Lisa's Ladybug Patient Care Fund, PO Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or to Crosstown Food Pantry, 201 Woodland Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020