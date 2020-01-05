Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
For more information about
Miriam Secrest Caylor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Secrest Caylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam L. Secrest Caylor


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam L. Secrest Caylor Obituary
Miriam L. Caylor, 93, Punxsutawney, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Jefferson Court in Brookville.
She was born May 24, 1926, in DuBois, a daughter of the late Mabel (Heberling) and Lester Haney.
On April 2, 1948, she married Madison E. Secrest, who preceded her in death on June 6, 1995. On Jan. 18, 2000, she married Lee L. Caylor, who preceded her in death on June 21, 2005.
She was a graduate from Brookville High School.
She worked for Sylvania in Brookville until the closing of the plant. She then worked for Cameron in Reynoldsville. She retired from Paris Cleaners in Punxsutawney.
Miriam enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, knitting, sewing, lottery tickets, casino trips and traveling and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney. Miriam served in the Elk Run Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
Miriam is survived by two daughters, Karen Conrad and husband Larry of Smicksburg and Mona Park and husband Carl of Corsica; four grandchildren, Joshua Conrad and wife Emily of Punxsutawney, Michele Ojo-Ade and husband Ade of Silver Spring, Maryland, Bradley Park and wife Megan of Wilcox, and Alex Park and wife Katie of Punxsutawney; eight great-grandchildren, Owen, Miles and Henry Conrad, Remi and Ezekiel Ojo-Ade, Carlee and Alivia Park, and Eva Park.
In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Miles, Jim, Raymond and Lester Haney, and sisters Dorothy Hodge and Ruth Digges.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held following visitation on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 6 p.m., officiated by Pastor Joni Williams.
Interment will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Miriam, to Lisa's Ladybug Patient Care Fund, PO Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or to Crosstown Food Pantry, 201 Woodland Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -