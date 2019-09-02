|
Nadine Marie Huber, 63, of Sprankle Mills, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2019, surrounded by her family, after an extended illness.
Born on Feb. 12, 1956, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Olga (Holica) Weber. She was married on Jan. 29, 1983, to John I. Huber.
Nadine worked farming and at Trillium Pet Care in Mayport. She had a heart for all animals.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, John I. Huber of Sprankle Mills; five children, Joseph John Huber of Sprankle Mills, Mariel E. Huber of Punxsutawney, Aubrey E. Murphy of Worthville, Katrina M. Huber of Rockton and Dana A. Huber of Brookville; five grandchildren, Brooklynn, Autumn and Dakota Murphy and Cole and Taylor Huber; and her many pets.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Kephart officiating.
Interment will be in the Worthville Cemetery, Worthville, Jefferson County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 3, 2019