Nancy C. Cole, 76, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. "Miss Fine, Fine, Fine" has arrived at her heavenly home.
She was born June 15, 1944, to Thomas Stiner and Bessie Foust in Rochester, New York.
Nancy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney, where she shared many fond memories and her "love of the Lord."
With her camera in hand, she enjoyed serving God on mission travels, camping with family and cruises with her sister, Linda Miller.
She worked at Anderson News for 30 years in Greenville, South Carolina.
She is survived by two sons, Philip Cole and wife Shirley, and Francis Cole; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; five sisters, Linda Miller, Susan Fletcher, Shelly Daniels, Teresa Stiner and Jennie Chinappi; and two brothers, Dennis and Kenneth Stiner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; a son; two granddaughters; three brothers; two sisters; and her companion, Charley.
In her memory, she requested "keep the faith, be strong and trust Jesus."
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log onto www.mccabewaldronfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.