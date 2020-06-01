Nancy C. Cole
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy C. Cole, 76, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. "Miss Fine, Fine, Fine" has arrived at her heavenly home.
She was born June 15, 1944, to Thomas Stiner and Bessie Foust in Rochester, New York.
Nancy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney, where she shared many fond memories and her "love of the Lord."
With her camera in hand, she enjoyed serving God on mission travels, camping with family and cruises with her sister, Linda Miller.
She worked at Anderson News for 30 years in Greenville, South Carolina.
She is survived by two sons, Philip Cole and wife Shirley, and Francis Cole; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; five sisters, Linda Miller, Susan Fletcher, Shelly Daniels, Teresa Stiner and Jennie Chinappi; and two brothers, Dennis and Kenneth Stiner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; a son; two granddaughters; three brothers; two sisters; and her companion, Charley.
In her memory, she requested "keep the faith, be strong and trust Jesus."
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log onto www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved