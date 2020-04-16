|
|
Nancy J. Elbel, 84, of Rossiter, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born June 4, 1935, in Rossiter, a daughter of the late Elva N. (McCarty) and Robert E. Mallory.
On Sept. 25, 1954, she married Jay Elbel, who survives.
Nancy was a graduate of the Punxsutawney High School Class of 1953. She enjoyed cooking, baking, homemaking, flower gardening, country music and collecting knickknacks.
In addition to her husband Jay, she is survived by four children, daughter Paula Elbel of Indiana, son Donald J. Elbel of Punxsutawney, daughter Beth Giroskey and husband David of Punxsutawney and daughter Joy Elbel of DuBois; four grandchildren, Jennifer Hill and husband Jack of California, Donald E. Elbel and wife Heather of Glen Campbell, and Tyler and Evan Giroskey of Punxsutawney; two great-grandchildren, Donald E. Elbel, Jr. and Tavia Henry; a sister, Ruth Peace of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melinda Elbel; an infant granddaughter, Brianna Galentine; six sisters, Irene Jones, Jeannette Seidinski, Marian Wilhelm, Jane Cameron, Helen Greenawalt and Joan Pearce; and six brothers, George, Thomas, John, William, Richard and James Mallory.
Due to the current circumstances, a private family service will be held.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Rossiter.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020