Nancy M. Phillips, 87, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on Oct. 2, 1932 to Kelsey and Margaret (Meckley) Campbell in Mahaffey.
Nancy attended several churches in the community throughout her life, Chestnut Grove Independent Church being the most recent.
She graduated from Mahaffey High School in 1950.
She was employed as an operator for Bell Telephone until she started raising her family. She and her late husband Jack started "Speed and Sport" in 1973. She was still active in the business until her death.
Nancy enjoyed music. Gospel and country were her favorites. She played the Pedal Steel guitar in a small, local band, traveling around to different groups and personal care homes.
She is survived by three sons, Denny Phillips and wife Cheryl, Gary Phillips and wife Marsha, and Rodney Phillips all of Punxsutawney; six grandchildren, Jennifer Whitesell, Dr. Nikki Phillips-Lively and husband Dr. James Lively III, Jonathon Phillips and wife Myranda, Heather McGregor and husband Ryan, Sydney Phillips and Mya Phillips; seven great-grandchildren, Ashley Maines, Thea and J.J. Lively, Timothy Fetterman, Johanna Phillips, Lillian McGregor and Anitta Phillips; a sister, Sally Hurd and husband James of Mahaffey; and a brother, David Campbell, Mahaffey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Phillips, in 2009; and a great-grandson, Joshua Phillips.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the McCabe Funeral Home, 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
Additional visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Transitional Care Unit at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.
