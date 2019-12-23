|
Nancy Buehler Young, 76, of Punxsutawney (formerly of Pittsburgh), passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
She was born in Pittsburgh on March 13, 1943. She was raised as the daughter of the late Frederick J. Buehler and Elizabeth Ann (Nelson) Buehler.
On April 24, 1965, she married her sweetheart, Joseph Taylor Young. Together, they celebrated 54 years of marriage. He survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
She was a member of Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. She was one of the first women to be on the board of sessions at the church. She also enjoyed being the wedding coordinator at the church for many years.
Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh. She went on to attend Robert Morris Business School.
Following her education at Robert Morris Business School, she worked as a legal secretary for Bucey-Wiley Law Firm in Pittsburgh prior to starting a family.
Nancy was a fantastic mother of three rambunctious little boys. She was loving and amazing in her abilities to run a household, juggle daily chores, cook great meals, and be a positive and kind influence on her children.
When she moved to Punxsutawney, she went to work for the Area Agency on Aging in Brookville for eight years. She loved the people she met and worked with over the years.
Nancy loved to read; she also liked to watch religious programs on television. She would take notes and share her thoughts and interpretations with her two best friends, Marianne Tishko and Joanie Bourke, who also tuned into the same program.
In addition to her husband, Joe, she is survived by three sons, Michael Taylor Young of Delmont, Joshua Frederick Young of Shaler and Aaron David Young of Wilkins Township; one brother, John Davis of Harrisonville; sister-in-law Patricia Davis of Norwalk, Connecticut; and one sister, Pat Decker of Harrisonville.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Frederick and Elizabeth Buehler; biological parents Chester Arthur Davis and Julia Naomi (Fetter) Davis; and brother Chuck A. Davis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A private funeral service will be held.
She will be interred at Taylor Cemetery in Falls Creek.
Memorial donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Alzheimers Founda-tion. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Dec. 24, 2019