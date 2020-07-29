Naomi J. Brennan, 93, of Punxsutawney, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Indiana, Pa.
She was born Nov. 29, 1926, in the village of Fairview, Punxsutawney, the youngest daughter of the late Sarah Jane "Jennie" (Sheesley) and James McClincy.
On June 3, 1945, she married Robert L. Brennan, who preceded her in death on March 19, 1996.
Naomi was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney. She sang in the choir for 53 years and was a sought-after soloist, both at the church and for weddings. She dedicated her beautiful soprano voice for the glory of her Lord, who she loved with her entire heart. She directed a children's choir, taught Sunday School and served as president of the United Methodist Women.
She was a lifetime member of the Punxsutawney Area Historical Society, where she faithfully served in the genealogy room and enjoyed piecing together family histories through newspaper clippings. She was always pleased when she could help people find interesting stories about their ancestors. Naomi also served on the board of the Circle Hill Cemetery Association. In later years, she enjoyed playing Tripoley with her high school friends and visiting with old and new friends at Graystone Court.
She is survived by four children, whom she loved and would say, "They are my greatest accomplishment," daughter Diane Anderson and husband Daniel of Fredericksburg, Virginia, daughter Judy Brennan of Bellefonte, Pa., daughter Gail Larson and husband Samuel of Indiana and son David Brennan and wife Diane of DuBois; six grandchildren, Jon Anderson, Jennifer Paterson, Amy Siegel, Beth Long, Alicelyn McGovern, and Harrison Brennan; and eight great-grandchildren Gracie and Brennan Patterson, Jack Anderson, Colin and Katie McGovern, Genevieve Siegel and Alex and Liberty Long; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Everett, Paul and Clyde McClincy, and a sister, Ruth Greenawalt. She was the last remaining member of her immediate family.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will follow the visitation beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastor Steven Gruver officiating.
Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Brennan, to the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney, 301 West Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
