Natalie A. Bish, 86, of Punxsutawney, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at home.
She was born Oct. 1, 1933, in Valier, a daughter of the late Mildred P. (Sutter) and Dee J. Bowser.
She was married on Oct. 1, 1955, to Ted E. Bish, who preceded her in death on March 7, 2015.
Natalie was a 1951 graduate of the Punxsutawney High School. After graduation, she worked as a teller for the former Farmers and Miners Bank in Punxsutawney. She then took time away from working to raise her family, and when her children were older, she went back to work at the bank, which was then S&T Bank.
She was a member of the Valier United Methodist Church. Natalie loved cooking, eating her sweets, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, traveling, playing dominos, listening to music, watching "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," going out to eat with her friends and family, going to breakfast on Saturday mornings with her sister-in-law Sis, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Natalie is survived by two children, son Douglas E. Bish and wife Grace of Indianapolis, Indiana, and daughter Debra A. Santos and husband Robert of Indiana, Pa.; four grandchildren, Melissa A. Sika and husband Chad, Melinda A. Linday and husband Chris, Bethany M. Santos, and Michael D. Santos and wife Maggie; two great-grandchildren, Conor Sika and Kaiden Sika; and five nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James D. Bowser, and a sister, Delores Richardson.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will follow visitation at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the funeral home, with her son-in-law, Robert Santos, officiating.
Interment will be in Valier Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Bish, to the Salvation Army of Punxsutawney, 229 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 18, 2020