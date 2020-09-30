Nellie "Louise" Koch, 95, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Court in Brookville.
She was born on May 29, 1925, in Perry Township, Jefferson County, to the late Edward Allen Kennedy and Bertha May (Blose) Kennedy.
Louise worked for Rockland County in Blauvelt, New York, for many years and was a member of the Eastern Star in Pearl River, New York. After retirement, she spent her time with her beloved family and friends and loved playing bingo every chance she got.
On Aug. 24, 1947, she married Ralph Henry Koch of Rimersburg. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1978. They met while he was staying locally and working for the Army Corps of Engineers when the Mahoning Dam was being built. They enjoyed 31 years of marriage.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Ellen Salemo Koch, and two grandchildren, Anthony and Nicole, all of Blauvalt, New York; a sister, Jean Barnett, of Stanton; a brother, Lyle Kennedy and wife Frances of Mayport; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Ralph, she was preceded in death by her son, Ralph Edward Koch; five sisters, Rachel Elkin, Annabelle Grove, Alice Bullers, Eleanore Miller and Twila Laford; and one brother, Samuel Kennedy.
In accordance with Louise's wishes, visitation and services were private.
Interment took place in St. John's Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.