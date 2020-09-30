1/1
Nellie "Louise" Koch
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nellie "Louise" Koch, 95, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Court in Brookville.

She was born on May 29, 1925, in Perry Township, Jefferson County, to the late Edward Allen Kennedy and Bertha May (Blose) Kennedy.

Louise worked for Rockland County in Blauvelt, New York, for many years and was a member of the Eastern Star in Pearl River, New York. After retirement, she spent her time with her beloved family and friends and loved playing bingo every chance she got.

On Aug. 24, 1947, she married Ralph Henry Koch of Rimersburg. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1978. They met while he was staying locally and working for the Army Corps of Engineers when the Mahoning Dam was being built. They enjoyed 31 years of marriage.

She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Ellen Salemo Koch, and two grandchildren, Anthony and Nicole, all of Blauvalt, New York; a sister, Jean Barnett, of Stanton; a brother, Lyle Kennedy and wife Frances of Mayport; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Ralph, she was preceded in death by her son, Ralph Edward Koch; five sisters, Rachel Elkin, Annabelle Grove, Alice Bullers, Eleanore Miller and Twila Laford; and one brother, Samuel Kennedy.

In accordance with Louise's wishes, visitation and services were private.

Interment took place in St. John's Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney.

To share a memory or leave an online condolence log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCabe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved