Nelson J. Wright, 75, of Punxsutawney, died peacefully at home on July 3, 2019. He was a kind, caring and loving man. He died of cancer.

Nelson married Shirley Baker, on Jan. 14, 2000, but they had been happy together for more than 30 years.

He lived in the Boston area and did many things in his life. When he and Shirley moved to Punxsutawney in 2004, he loved being a school bus driver but he always said, "The best thing I ever did was when I met my Savior and Lord Jesus Christ and became born again." Nelson knew when the time came, and he left the earth, his address would change and God would make a resting place in His Heavenly Kingdom. Nelson's family and friends now know where Nelson lives. One of his favorite scripture verses was: "For my Father's will is that everyone who looks to the Son and believes in Him shall have eternal life, and I will raise them up at the last day." John 6:40 (NIV)

Nelson is survived by his wife, Shirley; his daughter, Melanie and fiancé Devin from Pittsburgh; his son, Eric and wife Stacy, and their children Rachel, Anthony amd Brandon; his daughter, Michelle and husband Dorian, all from Massachusetts; as well as his son, Nelson and wife Amy, and their daughters Tristan and Dylan from California. Nelson is also survived by his father-in-law, Herbert Baker of Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nelson Sr. and Dorothea Wright; his three brothers, William, Arthur and Henry; and his mother-in-law, Ann Baker.

At Nelson's request, there will be no visitation nor a funeral. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from July 6 to July 9, 2019