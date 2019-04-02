Home

McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Nicholas L. DeChurch


1936 - 2019 Obituary
Nicholas L. DeChurch Obituary
Nicholas L. DeChurch, 83, of Big Run, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Nicholas was born Feb. 24, 1936, in Sykesville to the late Anthony and Mary (Phillips) DeChurch.
After 22-1/2 years of service, he retired from the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. During his career, he was a barber for 20 years in Penn State and Brockway and went on to obtain an associate degree in business from Penn State.
His pastimes were golfing, fishing and competitive rollerskating for over 20 years with his wife Marjorie. He was also a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Nicholas is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie L. (Behrendt) DeChurch of Big Run; two sons, Nicholas E. DeChurch and fiance Phyllis Seelinger of NuMine and Karl A. DeChurch and wife Marnie of Emlenton; one daughter, Kerrie DeChurch of Erie; one brother, Charles DeChurch and wife Colleen of Renton, Washington; one sister, Karen Bowser and husband Robert of DuBois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Irene Hergenroder.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Larry Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Circle Hill Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
