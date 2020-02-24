|
|
Nona Zellonis, 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her residence in Punxsutawney.
On Feb. 15, 1958, she was born to the late Joseph J. and Gloria (Dickey) Zellonis in DuBois.
Nona is survived by two sisters, Gina Torrell and Teri Weyant, both of Reynolds-ville; two nieces; two nephews; two great-nieces; and two great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 25, 2020