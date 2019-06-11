Home

POWERED BY

Services
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma L. Knapp


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma L. Knapp Obituary
Norma L. "Tookie" Knapp, 83, of Summerville, died on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Penn Highlands in DuBois.

Born on March 17, 1936 in Coolspring, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George Luther and Kathryn (Mowrey) Stahlman.

She attended elementary school in Coolspring and graduated from Punxsutawney High School. Norma obtained a degree in accounting from DuBois Business College.

On Oct. 1, 1966, she married the late Theadore A. Knapp in Coolspring.

Norma worked as a medical receptionist for Dr. Randon and Oscar McKinley, and later for Dr. Lynch and Dr. Prusakowski.

Norma belonged to the Roseville Grange and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed going to McDonalds for coffee, senior citizens, visiting friends and car rides to site see.

Norma is survived by a nephew, Tom (Betty) Stahlman of Brookville; two great-nieces, Becky (Jim) Hays and Kim (Mike) Carrier, both of Brookville; and two great-great-nieces, Amanda and Amber Carrier of Brookville.

Along with her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas F. Stahlman, and her sister, Nancy N. Stahlman.

Friends will be received on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and 1st Ave. Summerville, PA. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 11 a.m. 

Interment will follow at the Coolspring Cemetery, Oliver Township, Jefferson County.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant UMC, 7821 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Summerville, PA 15864 or a .

Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now