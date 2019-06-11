Norma L. "Tookie" Knapp, 83, of Summerville, died on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Penn Highlands in DuBois.



Born on March 17, 1936 in Coolspring, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George Luther and Kathryn (Mowrey) Stahlman.



She attended elementary school in Coolspring and graduated from Punxsutawney High School. Norma obtained a degree in accounting from DuBois Business College.



On Oct. 1, 1966, she married the late Theadore A. Knapp in Coolspring.



Norma worked as a medical receptionist for Dr. Randon and Oscar McKinley, and later for Dr. Lynch and Dr. Prusakowski.



Norma belonged to the Roseville Grange and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.



She enjoyed going to McDonalds for coffee, senior citizens, visiting friends and car rides to site see.



Norma is survived by a nephew, Tom (Betty) Stahlman of Brookville; two great-nieces, Becky (Jim) Hays and Kim (Mike) Carrier, both of Brookville; and two great-great-nieces, Amanda and Amber Carrier of Brookville.



Along with her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas F. Stahlman, and her sister, Nancy N. Stahlman.



Friends will be received on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and 1st Ave. Summerville, PA. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 11 a.m.



Interment will follow at the Coolspring Cemetery, Oliver Township, Jefferson County.



Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant UMC, 7821 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Summerville, PA 15864 or a .



Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 12, 2019