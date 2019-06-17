Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. Davis Obituary
Patricia A. Davis, 77, of Irvona, died in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh on June 16, 2019.
She was the daughter of Harry E. Holes and Dorabelle E. Terman. She married Ralph Davis on June 22, 1963.
She attended the McPherron CMA Church.
Surviving are her husband and two sons, Brian of Northern Cambria and Rodney of La Jose; daughter and son-in-law Patty and Brian Horner of Punxsutawney; one brother, Roger Holes of Olean, New York; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Denny and Dean; and one grandchild.
A private viewing and service will be at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, La Jose.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.