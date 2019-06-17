|
Patricia A. Davis, 77, of Irvona, died in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh on June 16, 2019.
She was the daughter of Harry E. Holes and Dorabelle E. Terman. She married Ralph Davis on June 22, 1963.
She attended the McPherron CMA Church.
Surviving are her husband and two sons, Brian of Northern Cambria and Rodney of La Jose; daughter and son-in-law Patty and Brian Horner of Punxsutawney; one brother, Roger Holes of Olean, New York; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Denny and Dean; and one grandchild.
A private viewing and service will be at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, La Jose.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 18, 2019